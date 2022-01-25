Ash Barty’s astonishing record never seen before

Ash Barty has been described as “better than Roger Federer” after a demolition job that sealed a uncommon piece of Aussie Open historical past.

Ash Barty is thru to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in her profession after a thumping win over American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday night time.

The world No. 1 was red-hot as she set-up a final-four showdown with American slugger Madison Keys.

There was earlier some immense drama on Day 9 at Melbourne Park with Spanish famous person Rafael Nadal compelled right into a fifth set in opposition to Denis Shapovalov and the doubles pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis winning through to the semi-finals in front of a riotous crowd.

Barty units astonishing document in quarter-final carve up

Ash Barty has bulldozed her approach into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-0 win over American Jessica Pegula.

The world No. 1 was clear with out actually needing to dig into her bag of tips as she raced by way of to her second semi-final at Melbourne Park in simply 63 minutes.

The feat is one thing no Australian has ever achieved beforehand with even Aussie tennis icons Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter solely making one semi-final look every.

Barty is the primary Aussie to play two semi-finals at her dwelling grand slam because the event was moved from Kooyong in 1988.

Earlier on Tuesday it was confirmed Barty will stay the world No. 1 no matter her closing outcome on the Aussie Open with all her main rivals falling over at Melbourne Park.

“It’s unquestioned she’s the best player on the planet,” Jim Courier mentioned on Channel 9.

Courier singled out Barty’s backhand slice which repeatedly compelled Pegula to play uncomfortable pictures from properly behind the baseline.

“Here comes a break point and again, the slice, just stays so low Ash’s slice technique is arguably the best backhand slice technique in the world, period, men’s (or) women’s tennis,” Courier mentioned on commentary.

“Roger Federer if you’re back in Switzerland listening, that’s right, I said it bud let’s call it a draw.”

Day 9 schedule

Rod Laver Arena

Sam Groth/Pat Rafter defeated Wayne Ferreira/Mark Philippoussis 6-4 2-6 10-7

Madison Keys defeated Barbora Krejcikova [4] 6-3 6-2

Rafael Nadal [6] defeated Denis Shapovalov [14] 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3

From 7pm – Ash Barty [1] defeated Jessica Pegula [21] 6-2 6-0

Gael Monfils [17] vs Matteo Berrettini [7]

Kia Arena

Dylan Alcott [1] defeated Andy Lapthorne 6-3 6-0

Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios defeated Tim Puetz/Michael Venus [6] 7-5 3-6 6-3

World slams Kyrgios crowd after ‘unprecedented’ scenes

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are by way of to the semi-finals within the males’s doubles draw after they stirred up a crowd ambiance by no means seen earlier than on the Australian Open.

Their doubles battle in opposition to No. 6 seeded pair Tim Puetz, from Germany, and Michael Venus, from New Zealand went berserk when the Aussie duo took the opening set and it was fully off the rails by the point they wrapped up a 7-5 3-6 6-3 after greater than two hours.

With the group pumped up, there was no approach for officers to comprise the mayhem with followers yelling out in the course of factors and even repeatedly in the course of Venus’ service motion.

There have been a collection of dramatic moments within the second set which additional whipped the group right into a frenzy inside Kia Arena.

The drama included Kyrgios being warned for time violations on his serve with a tactic of tossing up the ball a number of instances earlier than coming into into his true serve movement.

That prompted an indignant outburst from Venus who demanded chair umpire Eva Asderaki do one thing about it.

A short while later, Kyrgios was additionally seen complaining to the chair umpire about Venus’ serve — and the time he was taking in between factors.

The pair have been seen jawing away at one another a number of instances in each service recreation in direction of the tip of the second set.

The heated exchanges solely additional turned the group in opposition to Venus — who appeared to please within the barrage of verbal abuse.

Former Aussie star Sam Groth was surprised watching the sport from contained in the court docket.

“This is unprecedented,” Groth mentioned on Channel 9.

“Have you ever seen a tennis match go this way? I haven’t. Kyrgios and Venus are completely at each other right now here in the third set.”

Nine commentator Tom Rehn mentioned: “This place has reached a level even we have not seen or heard before. Not sure I have ever seen anything quite like this”.

However, many different commentators have been scathing of the behaviour from the native followers — and Kyrgios’ exuberant reactions.

Veteran Australian journalist Monica Attard posted on Twitter: “The crowd behaviour made it unwatchable. What a disgrace. Do something @TennisAustralia @AustralianOpen”.

Sports media commentator John Dean wrote: “I have never seen a doubles game like this in my life. Insane”.

Nine Newspapers reporter Sam Phillips additionally described the ambiance as “farcical” in a publish on Twitter.

The crowd was nonetheless buzzing when Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have been interviewed on the court docket after the victory.

“I’m not finished, I want to win this f***ing thing!” Kyrgios mentioned to a loud applause.

Kokkinakis straight addressed the group’s behaviour and gave his approval of the mayhem.

‘Gonna cry’: Barty draw flipped on its head

An Australian Open of upsets have continued as World 51 American Madison Keys thrashed world No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2 to e book a spot within the Australian Open semi-finals.

Keys will play the winner of tonight’s conflict between Australian Ash Barty or American Jessica Pegula within the semi-finals.

It’s one other large upset as simply Barty and seventh seed Iga Swiatek are ignored of the highest 10 seeds in the principle draw of the event because the unseeded stars have performed out of their skins.

Alize Cornet and Kaia Kanepi are nonetheless alive within the draw and tackle 27 seed Danielle Collins and Swiatek respectively to make the opposite semi-final tomorrow.

Keys received the opening set of her quarter-final conflict with reigning French Open champion Krejcikova and opened up an early double break within the second set.

And she romped dwelling to assert the victory and her second Australian Open semi-final.

The former US Open finalist mentioned “I think I’m gonna cry”.

“You come out and everyone starts crying,” Keys mentioned to Jelena Dokic.

“Is it me?” Dokic mentioned. “Is it a good thing?”

Keys replied: “It must be a good thing because it’s usually after we win so it must be a good thing.”

The American, who received the second week of the Adelaide International after Barty’s triumph within the first week, thanked her workforce and household for standing along with her.

“It means a lot,” Keys mentioned. “Last year was really hard and I did everything I could with my team to just reset this off-season and focus on starting fresh and new…and wow that’s gone well so far.”

Nadal survives in five-set epic

Rafael Nadal moved to inside two matches of a document twenty first Grand Slam title with a dogfight five-set quarter-final win over Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The Spanish fifth seed edged 14th seed Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in 4hr 8min on Rod Laver Arena to advance to his seventh semi-final in Melbourne the place he’ll face both Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils.

— with AFP

Kyrgios hits child with ball, offers him a racquet

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hit a ball to the bottom out of frustration that has bounced again up and hit a boy in the crowd, leaving him in tears.

It was early within the pair’s quarterfinal conflict in opposition to German Tim Puetz and New Zealander Michael Venus.

Both Kyrgios and his doubles companion Thanasi Kokkinakis appeared involved, as the group all held a breath for a sign the boy was okay.

After the kid was consoled by the girl sitting with him, Kyrgios pulled a racquet out of his bag and ran to the opposite facet of the court docket to have it handed as much as the boy.

The boy and the girl has advised officers he’s fantastic.

Aus Open’s drastic backflip

Fans on the Australian Open can put on “Where is Peng Shuai?” shirts so long as they’re peaceable, event chief Craig Tiley advised AFP on Tuesday.

Video emerged on Sunday of safety employees ordering spectators to take away shirts and a banner in help of the Chinese participant at Melbourne Park. It prompted tennis legend Martina Navratilova to model the transfer “pathetic”.

Peng, the previous doubles world primary is absent from Melbourne and there are fears for her wellbeing after she alleged on-line in November that she had been “forced” into intercourse by a Chinese former vice-premier throughout a years-long on-and-off relationship.

Tennis Australia, which organises the Australian Open, reiterated its long-standing coverage on Monday of “not allowing banners, signs or clothing that are commercial or political”.

But with stress mounting, Tiley mentioned “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts could be permitted so long as these sporting them have been peaceable, including that safety would make case-by-case assessments.

“Yes, as long as they are not coming as a mob to be disruptive but are peaceful,” he advised AFP.

“It’s all been a bit lost in translation from some people who are not here and don’t really know the full view.

“The situation in the last couple of days is that some people came with a banner on two large poles and we can’t allow that.

“If you are coming to watch the tennis that’s fine, but we can’t allow anyone to cause a disruption at the end of the day.”

– AFP

Alcott by way of to Aus Open closing

Seven-time Australian Open champion Dylan Alcott has certified for yet one more grand slam closing, defeating Britain’s Andy Lapthorne in straight units on Kia Arena.

Alcott was beneath his greatest within the first set of Tuesday’s semi-final, with a handful of unforced errors gifting essential factors to his opponent.

But the 31-year-old held his nerve, securing a break and clinching the primary set 6-3.

Alcott was unstoppable within the second set, claiming a bagel to cruise into the decider, the place he’ll face Dutch star Sam Schroder on Thursday.

“How good is this crowd?” Alcott, who will retire after this event, mentioned after Tuesday’s win. “Everyone was going nuts. I was loving it. It was awesome.

“And I was having a lot more fun today. That was one of my mantras, to make sure I had more fun and I think you could tell I really enjoyed it out here.

“That‘s my second last ever match of tennis.

“I hope everyone comes back. We are just changing the game every day and I love being involved in it.

“I‘m the luckiest guy in the world, regardless if I win on Thursday.”

Cute Rafa photograph emerges

Spanish famous person Rafael Nadal will tackle Canada’s Denis Shapovalov this afternoon on Rod Laver Arena, with the winner set to qualify for the Australian Open semi-finals.

But this is not going to be the pair’s first encounter on the tennis court docket, with a photograph of Nadal and Shapovalov from 2008 rising on social media.

Nadal is chasing a document twenty first grand slam singles title, and with no Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic in Melbourne Park, he’s a powerful likelihood of doing so.

The 35-year-old and Shapovalov will face off at 2pm native time.

“I’m definitely expecting a long battle out there,” Shapovalov mentioned this week.

“Obviously, he makes you play a lot. His defence is very good. He’s very good at what he does, so I’m going to have to try to play my game, take it to him and keep doing what I have been doing — playing patient, fighting for every point, and just picking my spots to play aggressively.”