Ashish Nehra “Tactically One Of The Best Coaches In The IPL”: Gary Kirsten | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans ended an impressive debut Indian Premier League (IPL) marketing campaign by successful the trophy, and among the many key individuals behind their success was head coach Ashish Nehra. Gary Kirsten, the Titans’ batting coach and mentor, was all reward for his colleague after the season ended and hailed him as among the best tactical coaches within the league. Kirsten, in fact, is aware of Nehra very effectively from his days as India’s head coach. Kirsten was the coach, and Nehra part of the squad, when India received the 2011 World Cup.

“Ashish is a close friend and we have walked a long journey together,” Kirsten told Cricbuzz.

“As a player I enjoyed his willingness to keep understanding his game and his professionalism,” he mentioned.

“He coaches with his heart, always thinking about his players and how he can help them. He’s low profile and does not like the spotlight,” Kirsten mentioned about Nehra’s teaching type.

“He is tactically one of the best coaches in the IPL and is always talking to his players about how to make better performances,” Kirsten mentioned.

“Ashish wants his players to have options and he helps them understand when to use them. A set game-plan is not possible in the IPL; the matches are extremely complex with new scenarios happening all the time,” he defined.

“This requires in-the-moment planning and players who can think for themselves and adjust a game-plan or use a different strategy in an over. As coaches, we help the players think through this,” he mentioned.

“I think we complement each other really well, and we trust each other’s work. I played the role of assisting him in his thinking and wherever I could, just to keep the wheels on track,” he mentioned about their chemistry.

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals within the ultimate on the Narendra Modi Stadium to elevate the IPL 2022 trophy.