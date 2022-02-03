Ashley Giles sacked as England director amid Ashes fallout
Managing director of England males’s cricket to get replaced by Andrew Strauss on interim foundation
Strauss has expertise of the function, having been Giles’ predecessor as England director of cricket for 3 years from 2015-18 earlier than leaving to take care of his two kids within the wake of the tragic dying of his spouse, Ruth. He takes over from his present place overseeing the ECB’s cricket committee.
Giles mentioned that the previous couple of years, which have included the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing bio-secure touring bubbles, had been “incredibly challenging”.
“Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over World Champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain the fourth-ranked Test team and our Under-19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years,” Giles mentioned. “I wish all our players and staff great success for the future. I’m now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”
Silverwood’s job can also be below scrutiny within the wake of England’s Ashes failure, though no point out was made from his place because the ECB introduced Giles’ departure. Giles appointed Silverwood as head coach in 2019 earlier than giving him management of choice final summer season following the removing of Ed Smith as nationwide selector.
Stewart retired in 2003 with a then-England report of 133 Test caps after a profession epitomised by his no-nonsense skilled requirements which, given the disciplinary points raised on the finish of the Ashes sequence, may show an important issue if he joins the England set-up – even on a short-term foundation – forward of the ECB’s proposed “reset” this yr.
While no direct method has but been made, the Daily Mail studies that Stewart, at the moment director of cricket at Surrey, has proven an curiosity in getting into the breach when the Test squad departs later this month.