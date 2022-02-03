Ashley Giles sacked as England director amid Ashes fallout

Ashley Giles has been sacked as England males’s director of cricket amid the fallout from the group’s dismal Ashes marketing campaign in Australia.

Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the function on an interim foundation and can put in place preparations for England’s three-Test tour of West Indies, which will get underway on February 24 with the primary Test in Antigua on March 8, whereas the search begins for a full-time substitute.

The adjustments comply with an ECB board assembly on Tuesday to debate an end-of-tour report penned by Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood into England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat and offered to Strauss. England’s marketing campaign was beset by questions over gamers’ health ranges and studies of a consuming tradition throughout the touring group.

As the adjustments have been introduced on Wednesday night, Tom Harrison , the ECB Chief Executive Officer, mentioned: “I’m extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men’s cricket over the last three years… He’s highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England Men’s cricket. Off the back of a disappointing men’s Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed.”

Strauss has expertise of the function, having been Giles’ predecessor as England director of cricket for 3 years from 2015-18 earlier than leaving to take care of his two kids within the wake of the tragic dying of his spouse, Ruth. He takes over from his present place overseeing the ECB’s cricket committee.

Giles mentioned that the previous couple of years, which have included the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing bio-secure touring bubbles, had been “incredibly challenging”.

“Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over World Champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain the fourth-ranked Test team and our Under-19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years,” Giles mentioned. “I wish all our players and staff great success for the future. I’m now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

Silverwood’s job can also be below scrutiny within the wake of England’s Ashes failure, though no point out was made from his place because the ECB introduced Giles’ departure. Giles appointed Silverwood as head coach in 2019 earlier than giving him management of choice final summer season following the removing of Ed Smith as nationwide selector.

Alec Stewart has emerged as a possible caretaker-coach for the Caribbean tour, ought to Silverwood comply with Giles out the door.

Stewart retired in 2003 with a then-England report of 133 Test caps after a profession epitomised by his no-nonsense skilled requirements which, given the disciplinary points raised on the finish of the Ashes sequence, may show an important issue if he joins the England set-up – even on a short-term foundation – forward of the ECB’s proposed “reset” this yr.

While no direct method has but been made, the Daily Mail studies that Stewart, at the moment director of cricket at Surrey, has proven an curiosity in getting into the breach when the Test squad departs later this month.

The different could also be to advertise considered one of England’s present assistant coaches within the quick time period. Paul Collingwood is the likelier candidate, provided that Graham Thorpe can also be anticipated to lose his job following the Ashes debacle. Thorpe’s destiny could have been sealed by a weird incident on the finish of the fifth Test in Hobart, when police needed to be known as to interrupt up an early-morning consuming session, reportedly after Thorpe had lit a cigar indoors.