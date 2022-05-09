Ashley Judd Defends Abortion in Mother’s Day Essay: ‘Motherhood Should Always Be a Choice’

Actress Ashley Judd — daughter of Grammy-winning nation music star Naomi Judd, who committed suicide final week — attacked the potential overruling of Roe v. Wade, saying, “Motherhood should always be a choice,” as she ready for her first Mother’s Day with out her mother.

“This Sunday is abruptly, shockingly, my first Mother’s Day without my mama,” Ashley Judd wrote in an op-ed for USA Today on Friday, simply six days after Naomi Judd took her personal life.

Her mom had reportedly dedicated suicide simply in the future earlier than she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“She died just hours before her peers at the Country Music Hall of Fame could demonstrate to her how much they esteem her,” Judd continued in her op-ed. “She died just days before my sister and I could show her again how much we love and honor her.”

The 54-year-old actress went on to speak about her mom’s legacy and struggles, then described her “incandescent rage” at individuals who assume po-abortion ladies don’t care in regards to the kids they select to not dismember within the womb.

“My mama was an extraordinary parent under duress,” Judd wrote, including that “motherhood happened to her without her consent. She experienced an unintended pregnancy at age 17, and that led her down a road familiar to so many adolescent mothers, including poverty and gender-based violence.”

“My mama was a legend. She was an artist and a storyteller, but she had to fight like hell to overcome the hand she was dealt, to earn her place in history,” she added. “She shouldn’t have had to fight that hard to share her gifts with the world.”

Judd went on to say that this Mother’s Day, she chooses to “honor my mama for the person she was, a mother and so much more,” and requested that others honor their moms “by demanding a world where motherhood, everywhere, is safe, healthy — and chosen.”

“Motherhood should always be a choice,” she asserted. “Does that sound radical to you? Does that sound like I wish my sister and I hadn’t been born? If that’s what you think, I will gladly direct my incandescent rage at you.”

The actress’s “incandescent rage” at pro-life folks in America comes after a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press, inflicting many celebrities to have a collective meltdown over the notion that the ability to kill one’s personal unborn baby could be left as much as particular person states.

You can observe Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.