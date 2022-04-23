Ashok Gehlot Slams BJP’s ‘Dictatorial Attitude’ After MLA’s Arrest

Mr Mevani within the alleged tweet had mentioned that PM Modi “considered Godse as God”.

Jaipur:

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani by the Assam Police, calling it an abuse of energy.

“The arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani by the Assam Police for tweeting against the Prime Minister is an abuse of power. This dictatorial attitude of the central and BJP governments is like a blemish on democracy and is against the constitution,” Mr Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He wrote, “If politicians are arrested for making statements against the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, then perhaps the number of jails in the country will fall short.” Mr Mevani, an impartial MLA backed by the Congress, was arrested from Palanpur metropolis of Gujarat on Wednesday evening. An FIR was earlier registered towards him at Assam’s Kokrajhar police station for his tweet.

According to the FIR, Mr Mevani within the alleged tweet had mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considered Godse as God”.

Mr Gehlot additionally criticised the registration of instances towards Alka Lamba and Kumar Vishwas in Punjab.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is also following the steps of the BJP. Punjab Police has proved this by registering a case against Alka Lamba and Kumar Vishwas for making political statements,” Mr Gehlot wrote in one other tweet.

