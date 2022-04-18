Ashok Leyland to enter used commercial vehicles business

Ashok Leyland has inked an MoU with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) on this regard.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Monday stated it has joined palms with Mahindra First Choice Wheels to enter the used industrial automobiles enterprise. The firm has inked an MoU with Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) on this regard.

The phygital platform, as a part of the partnership, will facilitate an trade and correct disposal and buy of outdated industrial automobiles.

With the entry into this section, the industrial car main goals to streamline the used automobiles market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its present and potential channel companions for bodily interactions in over 700 parking yards unfold throughout the nation, and different superior applied sciences, in accordance with an announcement.

Through efficient and environment friendly processes, the corporate will convey in additional transparency into this house, thereby growing choices to scale back the variety of outdated automobiles plying throughout the roadways of India, Ashok Leyland stated in an announcement.

“It is a great moment for us on this association of Ashok Leyland with MFCW to provide larger options to our customers with combined strength of our knowledge in CV and MFCW strength on the yards, digital ecosystem. We believe this relationship will provide enhanced value to our customers,” Sanjeev Kumar, Head – MHCV at Ashok Leyland, stated.

Pre-owned or re-purposed automobiles sector is experiencing exponential and constant progress for the reason that starting of the pandemic because of the enhance within the ready interval for automobiles and monetary challenges.

Through services like trade, disposal, hybrid, and particular car inspection, the platform goals to grow to be the primary selection amongst the purchasers contemplating an trade of their automobiles, Ashok Leyland stated.

This will create a possibility for Ashok Leyland to succeed in as many fleet and single truck homeowners throughout India, as attainable, it added.

