Ashurst appoints managing partner in Singapore | ashurst, managing partner, jean woo, singapore, leadership, appointment, promotion | FinanceAsia

London-headquartered regulation agency, Ashurst, not too long ago introduced the promotion of Jean Woo to managing associate of the corporate’s Singapore workplace.

Effective from May 1, Woo succeeds Rob Palmer who led the efforts of the agency within the city-state’s authorized hub for a interval of 4 years. Palmer has been primarily based in Southeast Asia since 2003, in keeping with his LinkedIn profile, and stays a associate on the agency, inside Ashurst’s dispute decision group.

A associate throughout the firm’s world finance division, Woo joined Ashurst in 2014 as an affiliate, earlier than being made associate in 2017. She has beforehand labored at Hogan Lovells and Herbert Smith Freehills.

