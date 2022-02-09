Ashwell Prince quits as Bangladesh batting coach

“He has cited family reasons for his decision,” as per BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus

Ashwell Prince has resigned as Bangladesh’s batting coach, in keeping with the BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus. Prince, whose contract was purported to run till the top of 2022, was within the job for lower than a 12 months.

“We have received his resignation letter on email a few minutes ago. He has cited family reasons for his decision,” Yunus stated.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated in an announcement*: “The board respects Ashwell’s decision and accepts the resignation. We thank him for his service and professionalism and his dedicated work with the national team batsmen and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Prince’s determination comes a month after the BCB’s appointment of Jamie Siddons , the previous Bangladesh coach, as batting marketing consultant. When Siddons was appointed in December, board president Nazmul Hassan had stated it was “not yet finalised in which area he will work in, whether it is the High Performance, Under-19s or the senior team”. The board is permitting Siddons just a few weeks to look at the BPL to search out out extra in regards to the native expertise earlier than firming issues up.

Prince joined the Bangladesh team final July throughout their tour of Zimbabwe. The following month, the BCB extended his contract until the top of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Prince had resigned as the pinnacle coach of South Africa’s Western Province facet to take up the Bangladesh position completely.

Prince oversaw a troublesome interval for Bangladesh once they struggled with the bat in final 12 months’s T20 World Cup, in addition to the home series against Pakistan . But, throughout his tenure, in addition they bounced again beautifully within the Mount Maunganui Test , which they famously received by eight wickets in opposition to New Zealand.

