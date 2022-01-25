World
asia: China to hold its Central Asian meet ahead of India’s summit – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Ahead of the primary India-Central Asia summit, China will nearly host its personal summit with the 5 central Asian nations — Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — on Tuesday to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of firm of diplomatic ties between the 2 sides.
President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, mentioned Chinese international ministry, including that this will likely be China’s first main diplomatic motion “facing central Asia” this yr and the primary heads-of-state assembly between China and the 5 nations. Significantly, it comes simply two days forward of India’s scheduled first-ever summit with the identical nations on January 27.
The authorities had final week mentioned the primary India-Central Asia Summit was a mirrored image of India’s rising engagement with the central Asian nations. India had additionally proposed a go to by the central Asian leaders for a summit assembly with PM Narendra Modi and in addition for participation within the Republic Day parade as chief friends.
The go to couldn’t happen due to a surge in Covid-19 circumstances in Delhi and India final week introduced that Modi will chair the summit nearly on January 27.
Beijing mentioned the China summit was of nice significance for all sides “to take stock of the achievements and experience of China-central Asia relations” and search coordination and make plans for future bilateral cooperation “across the board at a new historical starting point”.
“During the summit, President Xi and heads of state of the five central Asian countries will deliver remarks to jointly review the journey traversed by China and the five Central Asian countries in growing their relations, look back on major achievements in the bilateral cooperation, summarise the successful experience and paint a blueprint for their cooperation going forward,” mentioned the spokesperson.
