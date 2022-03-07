Asia continues to lag on board gender diversity | asia, diversity, iwd | FinanceAsia

The share of girls on boards of huge and mid-cap corporations is steadily rising year-on-year, however progress differs by market and sector. Asia continues to lag different areas, with some nations even exhibiting indicators of reversal. These are the findings of the MSCI’s Women On Boards – Progress Report 2021, launched forward of International Women’s Day IWD 2022.

The report assessed gender variety throughout the two,887 constituents of its flagship world fairness index, MSCI ACWI Index, which covers large- and mid-cap corporations throughout 23 developed markets DM and 25 rising markets EM.

On the entire, EM appeared to carry out much less properly when it comes to board…