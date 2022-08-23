Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan batter Asif Ali says ‘I hit 100-150 sixes daily’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Much-awaited India vs Pakistan contest within the Asia Cup 2022 is across the nook because the match is scheduled to be performed in Dubai on August 28. The arch-rivals are positioned in group A together with the qualifier group.

Ahead of the high-voltage match, Pakistan’s hard-hitting batter Asif Ali claimed that he hits 100-150 sixes every day as a way to put together for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Asif, who’s a hard-hitting batter, revealed his mantra and stated, “I bat on a position where an average of over 10 is required. For that, you need to hit big shots and that requires a lot of practice.”

“I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 to 5 in the match,” Asif shared.

“It depends on the match situation. When I come to bat in T20Is, there is always pressure on me. I try to hit the ball according to its line and length. I never think of playing the same shot again and again,” he maintained.

Asif additionally revealed that taking part in tape ball cricket helped him in power-hitting.

“Tape ball cricket helps me a lot in power-hitting. In Tape ball cricket, you have to play with a straight bat and still head which increases your concentration. Also, there are limited overs and you score big targets,” he stated.

“Still today, whenever I get time, I play tape ball cricket,” Asif concluded.

Coming to the Asia Cup, the fifteenth version of the match might be performed within the UAE between six groups (primary occasion). Defending champions India are additionally probably the most profitable group, having received the trophy seven instances. While the final version of the match was held in an ODI format, this version will function the T20 format.

The six groups are divided into two teams with India, Pakistan and a qualifying group in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each group performs the opposite as soon as within the group stage with the highest two groups from every group advancing to the Super 4 spherical. The prime 2 groups from Super 4 will qualify for the ultimate.