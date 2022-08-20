Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know about the four-team qualifying tournament before the main event on 27 August – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

2022 Asia Cup qualifiers kicked off on 20 August, Saturday between 4 groups – Singapore, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait in Muscat.

The qualifiers have been initially scheduled to be performed in Kuala Lumpur in 2020 however have been later shifted to Sri Lanka together with the principle match.

Subsequently, owing to the financial disaster in Sri Lanka, and with the principle match being moved to the UAE, the qualifiers have been additionally shifted to Muscat in Oman.

The 4 groups will play one another in a round-robin format to determine the qualifier that joins India and Pakistan in group B of the Asia Cup

Here are all the main points concerning the qualifying match –

Which groups will take part within the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers, and the way have been they chose?

Singapore and Hong Kong have been chosen primarily based on their efficiency within the Eastern Regional Qualifiers as they completed as the highest two groups within the regional qualifiers.

Similarly, UAE and Kuwait have been the highest two groups within the Western Regional Qualifiers and have been chosen for the qualifiers.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers be performed?

All the matches of the qualifiers will probably be performed on the Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 in Muscat.

What would be the format of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers, and what number of matches will probably be performed?

A complete of six matches will probably be performed within the qualifying match. Each crew will the opposite three as soon as in a round-robin format. The top-ranked crew on the premise of factors, or Net Run Rate (NRR) (in case of comparable factors) will qualify for the principle match. There will probably be no remaining match performed between the highest two groups.

Who will the qualifying crew play in the principle match?

The qualifying crew will be a part of the excessive octane group of India and Pakistan in the principle match.

What is the schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers?

20 August 2022, Saturday – 19.30 IST – Hong Kong vs Singapore

21 August 2022, Sunday – 19.30 IST – Kuwait vs UAE

22 August 2022, Monday – 19.30 IST – Singapore vs UAE

23 August 2022, Tuesday – 19.30 IST – Hong Kong vs Kuwait

24 August 2022, Wednesday – 16.30 IST – Singapore vs Kuwait

24 August 2022, Wednesday – 19.30 IST – UAE vs Hong Kong

Where are you able to Live stream the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers will probably be broadcasted reside on the Star Sports Network. The matches can be reside streamed on-line on FanCode App and Website.

Squads:

UAE: CP Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Aryan Lakra, Sultan Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Fahad Nawaz, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali

Singapore: Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna, Arjun Mutreja, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Sing, Aryaman Sunil, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Akshay Puri

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Nawaf Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Meet Bhavsar, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Edson Silva, Bilal Tahir, Ali Zaheer Usman Patel, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Haroon Shahid

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain

Team type:

United Arab Emirates: UAE begins because the favourites for the match. However, they may play underneath a brand new captain as the sooner captain Ahmed Raza was eliminated as captain only a day earlier than the match. If the crew is split into two teams of kinds as a consequence of such an abrupt resolution, they could look out of their place within the qualifying match.

Unbelievable for UAE to have changed Ahmed Raza as their T20 skipper simply days earlier than the Asia Cup Qualifiers. Unwarranted, particularly earlier than a giant match. Back in 2015, Khurram Khan was changed by Mohammad Tauqir as captain proper earlier than the World Cup in AUS & NZ. https://t.co/xFHaiYFC0C — Amey Pethkar (@ameypethkar9) August 19, 2022

Singapore: Singapore have been the Eastern Regional Qualifiers champions, however will play the qualifying match with out their star participant Tim David, who’s making an attempt his luck to be a part of the Australian set-up.

Singapore’s newest outing within the brief format was on the second T20 world qualifier in Zimbabwe final month, the place they failed miserably and misplaced all their matches.

Kuwait: Kuwait created a type of an upset as they completed second within the Western Regional Qualifiers, forward of Oman. They will probably be excessive on confidence approaching the again of a 5-0 whitewash of Bahrain

Hong Kong: Hong Kong was part of the 2018 Asia Cup and would show to be a powerful competitors in opposition to the opposite three. They additionally gave a significant upset scar to India on the 2018 match. However, since then, they misplaced their captain Anshuman Rath to the Indian home circuit and have struggled a bit in current occasions.

