Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam on verge of 8,000 runs in T20 cricket – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could have the chance to achieve 8000 runs on the upcoming Asia Cup as he’s simply 120 runs away from touching the milestone. The continental event begins for his workforce with a high-voltage conflict in opposition to India as the 2 neighbours face one another within the group phases on August 28.

It might be a stiff ask of the 27-year-old batter to go previous the mark within the first sport as he has at present scored 7880 T20 runs in 219 matches at a median of 45.28 and a strike charge of 128.08. Azam has shot six centuries and 67 half centuries within the shortest format of the sport.

Touching 8K will make him the second Pakistani batter to take action as 40-year-old Shoaib Malik is at present the main T20 run-scorer at 11,698 runs. The veteran, who’s a part of the T20 squad for the Asia Cup, has performed 472 T20 video games at a median of 36.55 and a strike charge of 127.13.

Among different Pakistanis, Mohammed Rizwan is 91 runs away from 5000 T20 runs and can turn out to be the seventh batter to affix the elite listing behind Malik, Babar, Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, and Kamran Akmal. Rizwan has been in scorching kind as final yr he turned the primary batsman to attain 2000 T20 runs in a calendar yr.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.