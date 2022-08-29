Sports
Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh open campaign against high flying Afghanistan | Cricket News – Times of India
SHARJAH: Bangladesh will likely be aiming to enhance their atypical T20 file towards a assured Afghanistan within the Asia Cup right here on Tuesday.
Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting within the opening recreation.
Bangladesh, then again, will likely be taking part in their event opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led aspect will likely be aiming to enhance their current file within the shortest format, having received simply two video games out of 13 because the World Cup final 12 months.
Afghanistan pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had damaged the spine of Sri Lanka batting and their batters had chased down the 105-run goal in 10.1 overs.
Speaking forward of the sport, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedy Hasan stated his group wish to reply to Dasun Shanaka‘s declare on the sphere. Shanaka had rated Afghanistan greater than Bangladesh’s.
“I don’t want to make a comment that this team is good and this team is bad. I think good and bad are proved in the field. A good team can lose if they play badly on that specific day and similarly a bad team can win if they play a good game of cricket.
“We will meet within the discipline and at that finish of the day the nice group will win the match and what I really feel is that we’ve got to show it within the discipline as a result of if we play nicely definitely everybody will know who is an efficient group and who’s a foul group so as a substitute of predicting earlier than I feel you will need to play nicely on the sphere,” said Hasan.
He said the first game against Afghanistan holds a lot of importance.
“Look, the primary match is essential for any event as a result of it can dictate how far we’ll go and what cricket we’re going to play as a result of it can set the tone of the group,” he said.
“If it’s a spinning wicket it is going to be good contemplating each groups have high quality spinners however what I really feel is that the aspect that may carry out nicely with the bat can have a greater probability to win the sport,” he stated.
