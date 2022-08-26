Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Date, Timings And Venues | Cricket News

The Asia Cup 2022 kicks off on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. On the opposite hand, defending champions India will kick-start their marketing campaign with a match towards arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. It is price noting that the continental occasion was earlier set to happen in Sri Lanka however the financial disaster within the nation noticed the event being shifted to United Arab Emirates. The gulf nation might be internet hosting the occasion throughout two venues – Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The continental occasion might be performed within the T20 format, that includes 6 groups divided into two teams firstly. In their respective teams, the groups might be taking part in one another as soon as. The prime two groups from each the teams will then advance to the Super 4s, the place all of the 4 groups might be taking part in as soon as towards one another.

The prime two groups from the Super 4s will advance to the ultimate that’s scheduled to happen on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Date, Timings And Venues

Group Phase

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, August 27, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Pakistan, August 28, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, August 30, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

India vs Hong Kong, August 31, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, September 2, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Super 4 Phase

B1 vs B2, September 3, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

A1 vs A2, September 4, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B1, September 6, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B2, September 7, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B2, September 8, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B1, September 9, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final

1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, September 11, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai