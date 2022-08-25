Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule of matches, timings, venues, team squads, Head to Head, most titles, live stream details | Cricket News – Times of India

Let’s go Hong Kong!👏 Let’s #GetReadyForEpic 🔥#HKvUAE #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupQualifiers #Qualifiers https://t.co/DyaYoAJpB5 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) 1661370327000

The fifteenth version of cricket’s Asia Cup begins on Saturday, August 27, with a conflict between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. But, the match that everybody is trying ahead to is in fact India vs Pakistan. The two cricketing heavyweights start their Asia Cup marketing campaign this time with this conflict on Sunday, August 28. This time the Asia Cup is being performed within the T20 format as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup on the finish of the 12 months in Australia.The event this time is being performed within the UAE, although Sri Lanka are the official hosts. The event could not be performed as per schedule within the island nation due to the continued political disaster in Sri Lanka.Since 2016, the Asia Cup has been performed on a rotational foundation between the ODI and T20 codecs, relying on which world ICC event is scheduled subsequent.Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 24) turned the third crew in Group A, which has India and Pakistan. India are scheduled to play Hong Kong on August 31.

India are the defending champions, having crushed Bangladesh within the final version last in 2018 by 3 wickets.

The very first version of the Asia Cup was performed in 1984 within the UAE. There have been solely 3 groups that participated within the inaugural version – India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. All groups performed one another as soon as every. India received the title on the premise of most factors (8) after profitable each their matches. Sri Lanka have been the runners-up with 4 factors, with one win and one loss. Pakistan completed with 0 factors after shedding to each India and Sri Lanka.

Here’s how the 6 groups have been divided into two teams for Asia Cup 2022:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Here is the total schedule of matches for Asia Cup 2022:

August 27 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Dubai – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

August 28 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan in Dubai – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

August 30 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in Sharjah – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

August 31 (Wednesday): India vs Hong Kong in Dubai – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 1 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Dubai – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 2 (Friday): Pakistan vs Hong Kong in Sharjah – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 3 (Saturday) in Sharjah: Super 4 – B1 vs B2 – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 4 (Sunday) in Dubai: Super 4 – A1 vs A2 – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 6 (Tuesday) in Dubai: Super 4 – A1 vs B1 – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 7 (Wednesday) in Dubai: Super 4 – A2 vs B2 – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 8 (Thursday) in Dubai: Super 4 – A1 vs B2 – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 9 (Friday) in Dubai: Super 4 – A2 VS B1 – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

September 11 (Sunday) in Dubai: Final – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

Here are the total squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari

India vs Pakistan: Overall T20I Head to Head:

India vs Pakistan T20Is: Most runs:

Where to look at and observe Asia Cup 2022 matches:

You can catch reside match commentary, updates, newest stats, toss outcomes, participant evaluation and extra on: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports

TV: All Asia Cup matches shall be telecast on the Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi)

Live Streaming: On the Disney+ Hotstar web site and the app

Asia Cup: Most titles:

India (7 titles – 6 in ODI format and 1 in T20I format) – 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018

(India even have been runners-up 3 occasions – in 1997, 2004 and 2008 – shedding all 3 finals to Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka (5 titles) – 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014

Pakistan (2 titles) – 2000, 2012