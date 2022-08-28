Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Highlights: Hardik’s all-round show helps India pull off a scrappy win over Pakistan | Cricket News – Times of India

DUBAI: It’s been 10 months since Shaheen Afridi’s memorable spell of tempo and swing dismantled India’s batting in a T20 World Cup recreation right here on the Dubai International stadium. The Indian tempo assault actually and figuratively bounced again on Sunday night to bowl out Pakistan for 147 because the Indian batters scrambled to an exhilarating five-wicket win with two balls to spare within the opening match of the Asia Cup.

Led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya , Indian pacers dished out short-pitch stuff proper by means of the innings as first 5 Pakistan wickets fell to deliveries climbing to the shoulders of the Pakistani batters. Bhuvneshwar’s 4/26 and Hardik’s 3/25 gave Indian batters a comparatively modest goal to go one-up over Pakistan on this match. It got here all the way down to Hardik to complete off the messed-up chase with an unbeaten 17-ball 33. As Hardik completed the match with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, he once more confirmed why he turns into an indispensable a part of the workforce when he’s bowling at full tilt.

AS IT HAPPENED

All of that almost got here to a naught when the Indian prime order of KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) as soon as once more seemed misplaced towards high quality tempo because it did on that night time final October. The conservative batting, which has been a bane for India’s T20 fortunes in huge matches, resurfaced as 19-year-old Naseem Shah (2/27), instead of Afridi, despatched shockwaves within the Indian dressing room with some thunderbolts proper up entrance dismissing Rahul within the first over whereas having Kohli dropped on naught off the primary ball.

WHAT. A. WIN!#CrewIndia clinch a thriller towards Pakistan. Win by 5 wickets 👏👏Scorecard -… https://t.co/cIy33ds5O5 — BCCI (@BCCI) 1661710629000

For his match-winning knock of 33* off 17 deliveries, @hardikpandya7 is our Top Performer from the second innings.… https://t.co/ABEzKdYrvf — BCCI (@BCCI) 1661711643000

Kohli and Rohit seemed scrappy of their keep earlier than being holed out at long-off off Nawaz (3/33). Ravindra Jadeja, despatched out to bat at No. 4 within the absence of Rishabh Pant, labored to a 29-ball 35. But it was his 29-ball 52-run partnership with Hardik coupled with Pakistan’s wayward bowling and sluggish over-rate (leading to Pakistan having to have 5 fielders contained in the circle within the final three overs) that saved the day for India.

The recollections of openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan working the Indian assault ragged in that very same match too couldn’t be discounted when Sharma gained the toss and despatched Pakistan in to bat.

Winning second 🇮🇳#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/BRo8ByL9mo — ICC (@ICC) 1661711169000

Here’s the factor in regards to the situations in Dubai. Till the time Pakistan performed their dwelling worldwide video games right here earlier than the pandemic struck, the pitches performed sluggish and principally sluggish in nature.

This set of Indian bowlers—Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh alongside Bhuvneshwar and Pandya—have performed bulk of their cricket because the pandemic right here in UAE. Two IPLs and a T20 World Cup behind it, the Dubai pitch has persistently sported a substantial quantity of inexperienced and supplied extra tempo and bounce.

Contrary to fashionable perception, Dubai is extra like dwelling situations for Indian pacers. The onerous size throughout the 2 IPLs have turn out to be the in-thing. Bhuvneshwar, admired for his motion by means of the air, caught the Pakistan batters guessing when he determined to drag his size again proper from the phrase go.

Pakistan skipper Babar bought right into a tangle within the third over of the match as a top-edged hook lobbed to Arshdeep at brief fine-leg. Once the standard of Babar was tamed for simply 10, it set the tone for the Indian pacers. The huge sq. boundaries made it tough for Pakistan to seek out the boundary with as a lot regularity as modern-day T20 cricket calls for. They had been actually choked by a barrage balls aimed toward their throat.

The fielders sweeping the boundary on both aspect of the pitch had been saved in enterprise and the general agility of the Indian fielders pissed off the Pakistan batters additional.

Rizwan, endlessly ready to pounce on one thing nearer to the total size, was tied to his backfoot and labored to a 42-ball 43 earlier than guiding Hardik’s bouncer to the ready arms of Avesh at third-man.

He has developed a thick pores and skin and has centered on bowling a barrage of bouncers difficult the opposition batters to clear the sq. boundaries. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja too bowled restrictive lengths holding the straight boundaries out of play as a lot as potential.

A few lusty blows within the final over by No. 11 Shahnwaz Dahani, who smacked 16 off six balls earlier than Arshdeep determined to hit the block gap and hit his timber, supplied the younger Pakistan assault some room to problem the Indian batting.