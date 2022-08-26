Sports
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: Injury scare for Pakistan as pacer Mohammad Wasim suffers back pain in training | Cricket News – Times of India
DUBAI: After pacer Shaheen Afridi was dominated out of the Asia Cup, Pakistan had been handed one other harm scare with quick bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of form with again ache forward of their opener towards India.
The 21-year-old was despatched for a MRI scan to find out the severity of his harm after he complained of decrease again ache throughout a internet session on the ICC Academy right here on Thursday.
According to a report in ‘ESPNCricinfo’, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not wish to “risk a potential long-term injury” and therefore despatched the pacer for a precautionary scan.
The teen has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his worldwide debut in July final 12 months.
The crew administration would hope the harm just isn’t critical and Wasim can recuperate in time for the match as Pakistan are already with out the providers of its foremost bowler Shaheen due to a lingering knee ligament harm sustained in July.
The two-time champions are scheduled to conflict towards arch-rivals India of their match opener on Sunday.
