Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli hails India’s “special win on special day” against Pakistan | Cricket News – Times of India

DUBAI: Former India skipper Virat Kohli hailed Team India’s “special win” towards arch-rivals Pakistan within the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.
Hardik Pandya’s all-round present helped India to defeat Pakistan by 5 wickets. Kohli, who was coming back from a month-long break, additionally contributed with a well-made 35 off 34 balls.
The star batter lauded the group’s effort following the win over Pakistan.
“Special win on a special day,” he wrote on his Twitter deal with.

India pacer Mohammad Shami mentioned it was an awesome match towards Pakistan and congratulated the group for the win.
“Tonight it was a great match and victory Well played boy’s , congratulations for the win well done,” Shami mentioned.

Former India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hailed Hardik Pandya‘s efficiency following India’s win over Pakistan.
“What a performance Team India ! Many congratulations,” he mentioned.

Hardik was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his impeccable efficiency as India chased down 148 within the remaining over in Dubai. He scored 33* and took 3/25 with the ball.
India will now face Hong Kong on Wednesday.





