Asia Cup 2022: Priyanka Vadra shares her memories of an India vs Pakistan match – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared her reminiscences from an India vs Pakistan match when she visited Karachi, again in time.

India vs Pakistan is without doubt one of the greatest rivalries on the earth of sports activities and all the nation is worked up concerning the conflict between the arch-rivals. The leaders are not any completely different from the widespread man relating to this high-octane conflict.

“I’ve a particular reminiscence. Several years again, I had been to Karachi to look at an India vs Pakistan match and I can always remember the second when India gained the match. All the political leaders, whether or not from BJP or congress, had been excited and began leaping with happiness, Vadra stated on her YouTube channel.

India and Pakistan bilateral match-ups have stopped, owing to political rigidity between the neighbours, the final collection between the 2 being performed in 2011.

Since then, the 2 groups have solely competed at multinational ICC or ACC occasions.

Vadra additional wished luck to the Indian group, on the eve of their opening match.

“India and Pakistan play on 28 August. On behalf of the entire nation and my family, I wish the team the best of luck. Give your best and win the match,” she concluded.

Notably, India misplaced the final encounter between the 2 groups on the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, Rohit Sharma said that they have moved past that loss and the dressing room environment is buzzing.

