Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid set to join Team India ahead of clash against Pakistan, say reports – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Head Coach Rahul Dravid will be a part of the Indian squad in UAE on Sunday forward of the high-octane conflict in opposition to Pakistan on the 2022 Asia Cup.

Dravid, who was infected with Covid-19 at the start of the week is anticipated to affix late at night time on Saturday and can be within the dressing room when Men in Blue tackle arch-rivals Pakistan.

Dravid was beneath dwelling isolation in Bangalore, whereas being contaminated, and has absolutely recovered from the an infection. Dravid’s restoration was anticipated to take an extended time, however it has been faster. His check report got here unfavourable on 27 August.

“Rahul’s test results have come negative and he is fit to fly,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

According to stories, VVS Laxman who was named as the interim coach, will return back to India on a Saturday night time flight itself and surprisingly is not going to be part of the dressing room on Sunday.

Interestingly, Ravi Shastri had mentioned that it is going to be a matter of three-four days earlier than Dravid is again on the park. “I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, they don’t call it covid; it’s just a bloody flu yaar. In 3-4 days, it will be fine,” Shastri had mentioned in an interview on Star Sports.

