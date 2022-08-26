Asia Cup 2022: Saqlain Mushtaq reminisces Cricket All Stars tour after video of Indian and Pakistani players goes viral

Indian gamers caught up with their Pakistani counterparts throughout a coaching session in Dubai forward of the Asia Cup, and the interactions between each units of gamers has since gone viral on social media, particularly that between modern-day batting greats Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, in the meantime, has hailed the interplay between each units of gamers as one more instance of how sport can deliver nations and other people collectively even in instances of political tensions, in response to a report on Hindustan Times.

Mushtaq cited the instance of the ‘Cricket All Stars’ tour of the United States in 2015 — which concerned groups led by Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne comprising legendary names from the Nineties and 2000s — as one the place the Indo-Pak camaraderie was at its peak, particularly among the many followers.

Watch: India meet their Pakistan counterparts including injured Shaheen Afridi

“Just a few years in the past, I went to play Cricket All-Stars and over there, 25 of the most important names performed cricket. Sachin and Warne had known as us all and there too, I had tweeted – it has been 6-7 years now – that Pakistan and Indian followers had been all that we had within the USA. And followers from each nations had stitched each nation’s flags into one.

“Then within the subsequent match, extra followers did the identical, which is why I had tweeted that this isn’t simply cricket or leisure. This was a fruits of a number of issues which had been depicting that cricket is bringing humanity collectively. Yes, we play matches, there are totally different angles and feelings concerned however this sends a message for love and humanity as nicely.

“Yesterday’s pictures summed up all of this very well,” Mushtaq was quoted as telling reporters.

The Pakistan spin legend added that the upcoming set of clashes between the 2 nations, as emotionally-charged and hyped as they might be, ought to finally be handled as simply video games of cricket.

Besides Kohli and Babar, Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi — who has been dominated out of the event on account of a knee harm — was noticed chatting with Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant on the sidelines of a coaching session.

The 2022 Asia Cup begins with Sri Lanka taking up Bangladesh on Saturday, 27 August. That will probably be adopted by the marquee conflict between India and Pakistan the next day in Dubai.

