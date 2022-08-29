Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh begin campaign against confident Afghanistan – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

These could also be early days on the 2022 Asia Cup within the United Arab Emirates, however Afghanistan showcased what they might do on their day with each bat and ball, with their eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka within the tournament-opener on Saturday.

Three days later, on Tuesday, Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan meet Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh because the Asia Cup caravan heads to Sharjah.

This will likely be Bangladesh’s opening sport of the match, and Tuesday’s match will likely be adopted by one other group sport in opposition to Sri Lanka, on Thursday.

Against Sri Lanka, it appeared as if Afghanistan had been essentially the most superior facet who had been on high of the sport. Although spinner Rashid Khan didn’t register himself among the many wicket-takers, he was very economical, ending with figures of 0/12 from 4 overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi stole the present for Afghanistan with the brand new ball, registering figures of three/11 from 4 overs in opposition to Sri Lanka, which is his finest figures in T20I cricket. Spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman too delivered their full quota of 4 overs, returning with figures of two/14 and a pair of/24 respectively. Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq did his half, with figures of 1/23 from three overs.

In Afghanistan’s reply, Hazratullah Zazai (37*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) shared an 83-run stand for the primary wicket earlier than the latter departed, however nonetheless it was fairly a snug chase for the Afghans with eight wickets and 59 balls remaining.

For Afghanistan, that was their second-biggest win so far as balls remaining are involved. Sure, Afghanistan will trip excessive with filled with confidence, however will probably be fascinating to see what sort of strategy Bangladesh will take.

Bangladesh are coming off a troublesome tour of Zimbabwe, the place they misplaced each the T20I and ODI collection by 2-1 margins. But, that was with out the likes of Shakib-al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Both the gamers return to the nationwide setup, and their presence within the dressing room and on the sphere will likely be an enormous increase for Bangladesh.

Shakib can be hoping to supply steadiness to the misfiring Bangladesh batting, and would even be eyeing important returns with the ball.

Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin too options within the Tigers’ squad, having final featured for Bangladesh in a T20I in opposition to Sri Lanka in 2021 final 12 months, throughout the T20 World Cup.

Liton Das and Nurul Hasan did showcase some constructive type with the bat in T20Is for Bangladesh, however they are going to be lacking out on the continental match resulting from accidents. Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Naim change the 2 gamers respectively. Both Sabbir and Naim can be assured sufficient to tackle Afghanistan, with each of them having performed notable knocks within the latest unofficial ODI collection between Bangladesh A and West Indies A within the Caribbean.

Both the batters shone within the second unofficial ODI, with Naim slamming a century (103), whereas Sabbir scored 62.

Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi may very well be a menace to Bangladesh, and it will be truthful to notice that Farooqi in reality registered figures of three/18 in opposition to Bangladesh in a T20I in Mirpur earlier this 12 months. That was his earlier finest bowling figures in a T20I till he bettered that with 3/11 in opposition to Sri Lanka on Saturday. So far, Farooqi has scalped 5 wickets in two T20Is in opposition to Bangladesh.

History may signify in favour of Afghanistan, who maintain a 5-3 lead so far as their head-to-head in T20Is is worried, however with a Bangladesh lineup that consists of Shakib, Mushfiqur, and Saifuddin, one can not write the Tigers off on this contest.

Also, there’s a milestone alert. Tuesday’s match will likely be Shakib-al-Hasan’s 100th T20I for Bangladesh. The 35-year-old will change into the third Bangladesh cricketer to realize the feat, after Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

