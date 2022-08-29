Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Malik’s funny video with Shaheen Afridi during India vs Pakistan match goes viral – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday took to Twitter to share a video the place he might be seen sitting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi within the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium because the duo watched their workforce’s Asia Cup 2022 conflict in opposition to India.

Notably, Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss in opposition to the Men in Blue in an exciting conflict on Sunday. Chasing 148 to win, India rode on the essential partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya to cross the ending line, whereas Virat Kohli, who was coming back from a month-long break, additionally contributed with a well-made 35 off 34 balls.

After the match, Malik shared a clip wherein he stated that the Men in Green missed their tempo bowling spearhead Shaheen lots. The 40-year-old all-rounder captioned the video, “I think we are missing one person out there on the field right now.”

It is price noting, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was dominated out of the Asia Cup final week after he had suffered a proper knee ligament harm whereas fielding throughout the first Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Galle.

Shaheen was destroyer-in-chief for Pakistan once they defeated India throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 again in October final yr. The quick bowler had accounted for the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Kohli because the Men in Blue misplaced by 10 wickets to Pakistan within the marquee match. It was additionally the primary time India misplaced to Pakistan in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Shaheen was changed by Mohammad Hasnain within the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

The Babar Azam-led aspect will subsequent tackle Hong Kong of their final Group A match on 2nd September.

