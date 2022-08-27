Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka take on spirited Afghanistan in the tournament opener – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After the qualifiers have ended, we’re into the top recreation now of the Asia Cup. The continental event, often a biennial affair, is occurring after a spot of 4 years. Covid-19 absolutely was a blip that humankind will wish to neglect, however will all the time be etched in historical past. But the individuals have fought and are available again stronger in opposition to the an infection over a few years. And sports activities has been on the very centre of the struggle again. It didn’t curb Covid-19, it by no means might, however it made certain that folks can transfer on from what occurred.

And so the Asia Cup begins, with six neighbouring groups to check one of the best amongst themselves. India, on paper, is undoubtedly one of the best staff, however the T20 format can burn a bit of paper in a whisker of a second.

But for starters, India will solely play on Sunday. Afghanistan will begin their marketing campaign in opposition to Sri Lanka to kick off the event after 1,428 days.

Just a few years again, Afghanistan would stand no likelihood in opposition to Sri Lanka. But with Sri Lanka’s decadence, and the steep rise of Afghanistan, each the groups stand robust in opposition to one another. In reality, group B together with Bangladesh shall show to be a really troublesome group with all three groups having an equal likelihood of qualifying for the highest 4.

The final time the 2 nations clashed in a T20I, Angelo Matthews was the Lankan captain, Mohammad Shahzad was Afghanistan’s blistering opener, and Tillakaratne Dilshan gained the person of the match award.

Interestingly, this can solely be the second T20I between the 2 nations over the arrival of the youngest format of the sport, Sri Lanka thrashing Afghanistan of their first-ever match on the 2016 T20 World Cup in an excellent 10 group match.

Afghanistan will depend upon their Rashid Khan-led spin bowling. Their batting, with Jonathan Trott taking up the teaching tasks, will hope to be on the mark within the shortest format. And the batters have proven improvement within the current excursions of Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Though they arrive after dropping the collection in opposition to Ireland, it was a intently fought one, they usually did struggle again nicely after dropping the primary two video games.

Sri Lanka however, have the second-best Asia Cup report with 5 trophies after India’s seven. But are clearly not the favourites or second favourites within the event. They misplaced their final T20 outing in opposition to Australia 1-2 and now are left to play with out their ace pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Their batting and bowling each have been good at instances, and timid on events. The return of Dinesh Chandimal to the format shall increase their facet by all means. The type Bhanuka Rajapaksa displayed for Punjab Kings within the Indian Premier League shall even be a optimistic for the islanders.

The crisis-ridden nation has been by rather a lot in current instances, and as seconded by skipper Dasun Shanuka, a reckoning efficiency on the Asia Cup would be the most enjoyable factor for them. The finest solution to give a glimmer of hope shall be to make a profitable begin in opposition to Afghanistan.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Wandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and M Pathirana.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq.

