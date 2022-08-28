Asia Cup 2022: ‘This is not just a win, this is a statement’, Twitter lauds Afghanistan after big win over Sri Lanka – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Afghanistan thumped Sri Lanka by eight wickets within the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 after chasing down a goal of 106 runs in simply over 10 overs. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz offered a brisk begin as the 2 openers put up 83/0 within the first six overs. Zazai remained unbeaten at 37 off 28 as Afghanistan went over the road.

Earlier, the Afghan bowlers ripped by way of the Sri Lankan batting order and picked wickets at common intervals to bowl them out for 105 within the last over. Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped three wickets.

Afghanistan will now face Bangladesh on Tuesday whereas Sri Lanka shall be up in opposition to Bangladesh on Thursday.

