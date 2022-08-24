Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli meets Babar Azam as Team India land in Dubai – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rohit Sharma-led Team India landed in Dubai on Tuesday (23 August) forward of the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to begin on 27 August.

In a video posted on the BCCI’s official Twitter deal with, members of the Indian cricket crew may be seen hitting the coaching nets on reaching Dubai.

In the video, some gamers may also be seen assembly their Pakistan and Afghanistan counterparts. While Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal had been seen chatting with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, Virat Kohli might be seen speaking with Rashid Khan.

Later on, within the 35-second video, former India skipper Virat Kohli is seen shaking palms with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with smiles on each of their faces. Kohli will likely be hoping for a turnaround on the Asia Cup after a string of low scores throughout India’s tour of England earlier in the summertime.

Subsequently, within the nets, Kohli was seen taking over spinners fairly effectively, utilizing his backfoot to play aggressively. Kohli was the primary to hit the nets in India’s coaching session.

An worldwide century has eluded Kohli for nearly three years now, his final ton having come in opposition to Bangladesh throughout a Test in November 2019. In 2022, Kohli has managed simply 81 runs off 4 T20Is, with a highest rating of 52. India will want Kohli’s consistency to return on the Asia Cup, which acts as a build-up match for the T20 World Cup in Australia later within the yr.

Read: Virat Kohli opens up on struggle with form: ‘When I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be’

Sri Lanka tackle Afghanistan within the opening conflict of the Asia Cup on 27 August, Saturday.

The marquee contest between India and Pakistan will happen on 28 August, Sunday in Dubai.

