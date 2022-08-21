Asia Cup 2022: We do not want to hype India vs Pakistan game within the team, says Rohit Sharma – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan of their Asia Cup 2022 marketing campaign opener on 28 August, and whereas there’s a number of buzz across the upcoming match, captain Rohit Sharma feels that the Pakistan encounter is “just a game of cricket”.

Speaking concerning the upcoming match, Rohit added that the crew needs to maintain the concentrate on the sport and never the opposition.

“Obviously, it’s a very thrilling recreation. Everyone watches the sport, particularly India-Pakistan. It is a high-pressure recreation indubitably, I believe inside the group, we need to create fairly a traditional ambiance. We don’t need to hype this recreation an excessive amount of inside ourselves. Let folks outdoors hype the sport, that’s their job to do it however for us, it’s only a recreation of cricket and a battle between bat and ball which we’ve to dominate,” Rohit stated on Star Sports’ present ‘Follow The Blues’.

“I think the guys who have not played against them or have played 1-2 games against them, for them also, for us, me and Rahul Bhai, it is important for us to talk to these guys and let them know it is just another opposition we will be playing. For us, it will be like any other India-Pakistan game we play, we have to focus on the game and what we need to do as individuals.”

India final performed Pakistan within the 2021 T20 World Cup the place they suffered a 10-wicket loss. It was additionally India’s first defeat to Pakistan in a World Cup match. While Virat Kohli was the India captain final yr, Rohit has now taken over the position.

Rohit additionally spoke about his role as a captain which he feels is to know what his gamers want when they’re struggling for type.

“Obviously, for me it’s just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak,” he stated.

“Try and give them suggestions and work with them; be very particular in what the crew is anticipating from that particular person.

“That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well.”

