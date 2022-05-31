Sports

Asia Cup Hockey: India Draw South Korea 4-4, Fail To Make Final | Hockey News

A younger Indian workforce performed out a pulsating 4-4 draw towards South Korea in its final tremendous 4s match of the 2022 Asia Cup hockey event to lose out on a spot within the ultimate. The consequence meant Malaysia and South Korea will lock horns within the ultimate as they’ve a greater objective distinction than India. India will tackle Japan within the bronze medal match.

