Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain replaces injured Shaheen Afridi | Cricket News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan quick bowler Mohammad Hasnain has changed the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup within the United Arab Emirates.
The 22-year-old Hasnain returned to cricket in June after remodelling his bowling motion. He was suspended in February after being referred to as by umpires in the course of the BBL.
The right-arm quick bowler has taken 17 wickets in 18 T20s and performed his final T20 towards the West Indies at Karachi in December 2021.
Hasnain is representing the Oval Invincibles within the Hundred competitors in England and can be a part of the Pakistan group within the UAE.
During the Hundred competitors, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis mimicked Hasnain’s bowling motion with a throwing movement when he was strolling again to the dugout after being caught by the quick bowler’s quick pitched supply.
However, the Australian batter was not formally sanctioned for questioning the legality of Hasnain’s bowling motion.
Afridi was dominated out of the Asia Cup and likewise from subsequent month’s seven-match T20 collection towards England after medical doctors suggested him to relaxation for not less than 4 to 6 weeks to totally get better from a knee harm.
Pakistan is positioned in Group A together with archrival India and a qualifier. Pakistan will play its opening recreation towards India on Saturday. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B with the highest two groups going by the Super 4 stage.
