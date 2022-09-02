Asia Cup points table: Sri Lanka join India and Afghanistan in Super Four stage – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Dubai: Asia Cup obtained underway on the weekend with Afghanistan beating Sri Lanka on 27 August. The Afghans won by 8 wickets in the tournament opener. Afghanistan added a second win by beating Bangladesh within the third match of the T20I competitors. In so doing, Afghanistan have certified for the Super 4 stage.

In between these two fixtures, India obtained their marketing campaign up and going with a 5-wicket win over Pakistan. The win got here courtesy Hardik Pandya with two balls to spare.

In their second fixture, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to high Group A and make sure their berth in Super 4 of the event.

After the group stage, comprising six groups, the international locations will transfer on to the Super 4 stage with top-two groups from each teams advancing. India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong have been drawn into Group Some time Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan make up Group B.

As issues stand, India lead Group A with 4 factors, whereas Pakistan and Hong Kong have zero. In the opposite group, Afghanistan have 4 factors from two video games to face within the lead. Sri Lanka additionally certified from Group B with an exhilarating victory over Bangladesh, who now stand eradicated from the event.

The Super 4 stage can have all of the groups taking part in in opposition to one another as soon as. The high two groups from this stage will play within the remaining on 11 September.

We check out how issues stand within the Asia Cup factors desk:

Group A

Country Matches Won Lost Points NRR India (Q) 2 2 0 4 +1.096 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -0.175 Hong Kong 1 0 1 0 -2.000

Group B

Country Matches Won Lost Points NRR Afghanistan (Q) 2 2 0 4 +2.467 Sri Lanka (Q) 2 1 1 2 -2.233 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.576

