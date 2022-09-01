Asia Cup: Sri Lanka make Super 4s after thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh | Cricket News – Times of India

Sri Lanka are via to the Super Four part of #AsiaCup2022 after successful a nail-biter 👏#SLvBAN | #AsiaCup2022… https://t.co/TRTs9ip9r4 — ICC (@ICC) 1662055016000

DUBAI: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went into Thursday’s digital knockout recreation, having dealt low cost retailers at one another within the buildup. The two groups, nicknamed The Lions and The Tigers, have been in all probability venting out their frustration after the ‘newbies’ of world cricket Afghanistan pushed them to a nook within the final 5 days.At the top of the day, after 39.2 overs of play, Bangladesh bowling cracked underneath as event hosts Sri Lanka chased down a frightening 184-run goal with two wickets in hand to make it to the Super 4s.It was a battle of egos for each group. Both groups turned out to throw punches at one another on the sector. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had lots using on him the second he had introduced Bangladesh ‘a far simpler opponent’ than Afghanistan. Shanaka anchored the chase with a 33-ball 45 as Kusal Mendis ‘s 37-ball 60 put huge stress on Bangladesh bowlers who faltered for the second consecutive time within the final three overs, failing to defend 35.

It was Bangladesh, accused of being a timid T20 group, who went relentlessly exhausting after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka put them in to bat. The second Mehidy Hasan Miraz was despatched out to open the batting with Sabbir Rahman, it was clear Bangladesh weren’t going to die questioning. Miraz’s cameo of 38 off 26 balls set the template for all the innings.

These are two groups from international locations with nice ardour for cricket. They have grown to be the superpowers in South-East Asia. That their cricket has been unravelling actually quick whereas Afghanistan have seemed to drag forward of them fairly seamlessly on this event. In essence, these two groups have been preventing for his or her cricketing identification. The Sri Lankan took a lap of honour in entrance of the Sri Lankan supporters who have been clearly outnumbered by the vociferous Bangladeshi followers within the stadium.

Bangladesh group director Khaled Mahmud had laid down the gauntlet on the eve of the match as he claimed: “We at least have two world class bowlers in our team in Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Looking at the Sri Lankan team, I don’t see even one.”

Bangladesh weren’t going to carry again. Led by Miraz, each batter who got here in seemed to throw their bats from the phrase go. There could not have been a step again after Khaled’s assertion. They nullified Sri Lanka’s trump card leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga even after Miraz fell to him in his first over. Sri Lanka pacers seemed to hit the pitch exhausting however Afif Hossain (39 off 22), Mahmudullah (27 off 22) and Mosaddek Hossain (24* off 9) used the additional tempo and completed the innings on a robust observe.