Asian stocks fall on invasion news, extending a global slump.

Asian shares dropped on Thursday as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, extending a decline within the United States and Europe that had been pushed by fears of a full-scale assault.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was off simply over 2.1 % by early afternoon. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by 3.1 %, whereas the Kospi composite index in South Korea was down 2.7 %.

Global markets had broadly been souring in current days. The Stoxx Europe 600 reversed early positive factors to fall 0.3 % on Wednesday. The S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive day of losses, shedding 1.8 % and sliding deeper into correction territory — a drop of greater than 10 % from a current excessive. It is now 11.9 % off its Jan. 3 peak.

The news from Ukraine turned increasingly dire on Thursday. The Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, ordered the beginning of a “special military operation,” and Ukraine’s authorities confirmed that a number of cities have been underneath assault. Cyberattacks additionally knocked out authorities establishments in Ukraine.