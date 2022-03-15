Asia’s best companies 2022 | best companies, asia, management, excellence, publicly listed, strategy, best in class, best managed companies | FinanceAsia
Want to know whether or not final yr’s finest Basic Materials firm, Siam Cement Group, has solidified its reign for one more yr?
Has Tencent held up robust, relating to tech?
Has Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai Properties pioneered the way in which for environmental stewardship for yet one more yr?
The outcomes are all the way down to you – get voting, here!
Be certain to rush! Nominations shut on Thursday 7 April 2022.
Click right here for more information. Poll outcomes might be printed through the FinanceAsia web site and can present buyers globally with distinctive perception into Asia’s best-managed firms, each by nation, market and by trade sector.
Key dates
Open for Nomination: Thursday, 3 March 2022
Nomination Deadline: Thursday, 7 April 2022
Results
North Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia: Monday, 25 April 2022
Regional: Tuesday, 26 April 2022
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.