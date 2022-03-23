Latest News

Asia's Largest Tulip Garden Opens In J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar:

Asia’s largest tulip backyard, housing over a million tulips, opened to the general public right this moment in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Immediately attracting a throng of vacationers, the restricted version tulip backyard has been cultivated over months by greater than 50 gardeners for the upcoming Tulip Festival.

As Kashmir witnesses an enormous rush of tourists this yr amid easing Covid restrictions, the tulip backyard has been one of many main points of interest important to boosting tourism this season.

We have been working for 9 months and anticipate extra vacationers this yr,” said Sheikh Fayaz, Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir’s Department of Floriculture, prior to the garden’s opening.

The Tulip Festival in Srinagar annually attracts tourists from all over the world at the onset of spring.





