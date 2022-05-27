Asitha, Mathews, Chandimal star in Sri Lanka’s series win
Sri Lanka 29 for no loss (Oshada 21*, Karunaratne 7*) and 506 beat Bangladesh 169 (Shakib 58, Asitha 6-51) and 365 by 10 wickets
He took 6 for 51 for the innings – simply the most effective innings return of his five-Test profession. As he had claimed 4 wickets within the first innings as nicely, he took 10 for 141 from the match. This is his first 10-wicket haul.
Following Asitha’s burst, Sri Lanka wanted solely 29 within the fourth innings. Oshada Fernando struck a nine-ball 21 to finish the win inside three overs.
And it was Asitha’s dismissal of those two batters that basically secured Sri Lanka’s victory. He dived arduous to his proper in his observe via to intercept a low probability from Litton. The wicket of Shakib quickly after was extra spectacular. Having delivered wonderful bouncers proper via the sequence, he rushed Shakib right into a hook shot, with the ball ballooning up off the batter’s gloves, to the wicketkeeper. He then bought Taijul Islam lbw with a full, reverse-swinging supply, and knocked again Khaled Ahmed’s center stump to finish Bangladesh’s innings.
In the 90 minutes earlier than lunch, nevertheless, Shakib and Litton had given Bangladesh some semblance of hope. They had begun the day 4 wickets down and nonetheless 107 runs again, however Shakib’s journey particularly appeared to have blunted the Sri Lanka assault barely.
Shakib had been instantly aggressive on the crease, thumping his fifth ball – from Rajitha – to the quilt boundary, earlier than chopping him behind level, then hitting one other boundary via the covers later in that very same over. He not often let bowlers ship dot balls at him, discovering singles virtually at will. And once they erred in size, Shakib pounced, pounding that cowl boundary with specific relish. All however two of his seven boundaries got here in that space.
Litton, in the meantime, had efficiently overturned a caught behind resolution on 9, and was extra conservative than Shakib, although he too made positive to attain off the dangerous balls. He had been rapped on the pads and was considerably streaky within the early overs, however appeared way more assured in Shakib’s firm, rotating the strike successfully when the spinners have been in operation. Late within the morning session, he accomplished 2000 profession runs.
Sri Lanka’s solely breakthrough within the prolonged morning session (they’d began half an hour early to make up for a rained-out session on day three), was the results of a wonderful Rajitha supply. The ball having been angled into Mushfiqur, saved low upon pitching, and skidded into off stump earlier than Mushfiqur might get his bat down.
The win in Mirpur pushes Sri Lanka as much as fourth on the World Test Championship desk, after three sequence performed. Bangladesh stay at No. 8, with only one Test win throughout their 4 sequence to this point within the cycle.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo’s Sri Lanka correspondent. @afidelf