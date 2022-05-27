Asitha, Mathews, Chandimal star in Sri Lanka’s series win

Sri Lanka 29 for no loss (Oshada 21*, Karunaratne 7*) and 506 beat Bangladesh 169 (Shakib 58, Asitha 6-51) and 365 by 10 wickets

Asitha Fernando ‘s searing post-lunch spell burst via Bangladesh’s defiant center order, then swiftly uprooted the tail, to thrust Sri Lanka towards victory, which they achieved by 10 wickets in Mirpur. Envenomed by reverse swing, Asitha engineered a collapse that noticed the final 5 Bangladesh wickets fall for 13 runs within the house of eight overs.

He took 6 for 51 for the innings – simply the most effective innings return of his five-Test profession. As he had claimed 4 wickets within the first innings as nicely, he took 10 for 141 from the match. This is his first 10-wicket haul.

Following Asitha’s burst, Sri Lanka wanted solely 29 within the fourth innings. Oshada Fernando struck a nine-ball 21 to finish the win inside three overs.

Bangladesh had defied Sri Lanka via a 103-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das , however in fact have been battling a 141-run first-innings deficit, and already suffered a top-order collapse. In the tip, all a partnership of even this high quality might do was stave off an innings defeat. Shakib was the aggressor via this partnership, reeling off seven boundaries in a 72-ball 58. Litton made 52 off 135.

And it was Asitha’s dismissal of those two batters that basically secured Sri Lanka’s victory. He dived arduous to his proper in his observe via to intercept a low probability from Litton. The wicket of Shakib quickly after was extra spectacular. Having delivered wonderful bouncers proper via the sequence, he rushed Shakib right into a hook shot, with the ball ballooning up off the batter’s gloves, to the wicketkeeper. He then bought Taijul Islam lbw with a full, reverse-swinging supply, and knocked again Khaled Ahmed’s center stump to finish Bangladesh’s innings.

At the opposite finish, Ramesh Mendis spun one into the pads of Mosaddek Hossain, who missed a lap sweep and was ajudged lbw. This was the one wicket the Sri Lanka spinners claimed all through the entire match. Asitha and Kasun Rajitha , who eliminated the damaging Mushfiqur Rahim earlier within the day, claimed 17 wickets between them.

In the 90 minutes earlier than lunch, nevertheless, Shakib and Litton had given Bangladesh some semblance of hope. They had begun the day 4 wickets down and nonetheless 107 runs again, however Shakib’s journey particularly appeared to have blunted the Sri Lanka assault barely.

Shakib had been instantly aggressive on the crease, thumping his fifth ball – from Rajitha – to the quilt boundary, earlier than chopping him behind level, then hitting one other boundary via the covers later in that very same over. He not often let bowlers ship dot balls at him, discovering singles virtually at will. And once they erred in size, Shakib pounced, pounding that cowl boundary with specific relish. All however two of his seven boundaries got here in that space.

Litton, in the meantime, had efficiently overturned a caught behind resolution on 9, and was extra conservative than Shakib, although he too made positive to attain off the dangerous balls. He had been rapped on the pads and was considerably streaky within the early overs, however appeared way more assured in Shakib’s firm, rotating the strike successfully when the spinners have been in operation. Late within the morning session, he accomplished 2000 profession runs.

Sri Lanka’s solely breakthrough within the prolonged morning session (they’d began half an hour early to make up for a rained-out session on day three), was the results of a wonderful Rajitha supply. The ball having been angled into Mushfiqur, saved low upon pitching, and skidded into off stump earlier than Mushfiqur might get his bat down.