Assam Gears Up To Celebrate Covid-Free Bihu After 2 Years

The big-budget Bihu committees, with a price range of Rs 20 to 40 lakh are additionally again in Assam. (File)

Guwahati:

The sound of dhol and pepa – a conventional musical instrument – is within the air in Assam because the state is able to have a good time its greatest pageant, Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, ranging from tomorrow.

The Bihu celebrations within the final two years have been a muted affair as a result of pandemic. This time, nevertheless, the federal government has allowed celebrations with none restriction.

The state has reported solely a single Covid case within the final two weeks.

The week-long pageant will probably be celebrated with music, dance, and new garments however value rise has additionally been a giant fear within the state markets.

“There is a hike in prices of Bihu items, it’s related to the overall inflation but actually, the local cloth weavers are still not getting a good price for their Bihu weaves” stated Vinod, a Guwahati resident.

“For the past two years, there was no Bihu, no Bihu workshops. This times 400 girls, boys have registered for Bihu training and we are training them on traditional instruments like dhol, pepa and gagona,” stated Bolin Chandra Bora, a Bihu coach from Guwahati.

The state authorities has additionally given ‘ Bihu monetary support’ to the Bihu organisers- a grant of Rs 1.50 lakh to every of the Bihu committees which are over 10 years previous.

The big-budget Bihu committees, with a price range of Rs 20 to 40 lakh are additionally again. The value rise has led to the rise within the price range.

“The overall price rise, inflation has affected the Bihu budget; even the renowned artists have hiked their fee so we are bound to increase the Bihu budget,” stated Kailash Sarma, a outstanding Bihu organiser from Latashil.

The Bihu economic system – a one-time alternative in a 12 months for Bihu singers, dancers, musicians, material sellers, celebration, the worth rise has put a dampener.

