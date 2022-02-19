Assam man buys scooter with sack full of coins he saved. Watch

The story of a person hailing from Assam created a buzz when he ended up shopping for a scooter with sack filled with cash he saved. The story got here to mild after YouTuber Hirak J Das posted a video of the incident. The story has now impressed many throughout social media and likewise prompted them to applaud the person. There is an opportunity that his story will go away you with a heat feeling in your coronary heart too.

The video that Das shared reveals the person, a shopkeeper, getting into the showroom with a heavy sack. Soon it’s revealed that it comprises cash. The video additionally paperwork the workers of the shop separating the cash in small baskets and counting them. The video ends with the person getting his dream car.

“On the particular day I received a call from one of the employees that a person has come in with coins to buy a scooter. My first reaction was of shock but then we decided to go forward. It took five of us about three hours to count the coins. And after we finished, the amount came to ₹22,000,” Kankan Das, the supervisor of the shop from the place the scooter was bought, mentioned whereas speaking to Hindustan Times. He additionally added that the person paid for the car’s down fee with the cash. Das additionally expressed how this transaction made him and the opposite workers of the shop very comfortable.

Take a take a look at the video:

The YouTuber additionally shared a Facebook publish in regards to the great incident:

Both the posts on YouTube and Facebook have acquired tons of appreciative feedback from individuals. “Great,” wrote a Facebook consumer. “Very nice,” posted one other. “Good job,” expressed a 3rd. One YouTube consumer commented, “Excellent.” Another posted a number of coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the incident?