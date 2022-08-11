Assam, Mizoram Chief Ministers To Meet In Delhi To Resolve Border Dispute

Last 12 months in November, Assam’s Himanta Sarma and Mizoram’s Zoramthanga met in Delhi over border row.

Aizawl:

Mizoram and Assam will maintain chief minister-level talks in New Delhi later this month or early September to search out an amicable answer to the inter-state border dispute, in line with an official assertion issued right here on Wednesday.

The growth got here a day after the 2 northeastern states held a ministerial-level dialogue to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute.

Two Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal on Wednesday met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and mentioned the border problem.

During the assembly with Assam ministers, Mr Zoramthanga spoke to his counterpart within the neighbouring state Himanta Biswa Sarma and “both agreed to have chief minister-level talks in Delhi in the last part of August or early September”, the assertion mentioned.

Mr Zoramthanga advised the visiting Assam ministers that his authorities would make efforts to amicably resolve the border disputes.

He laid emphasis on the significance of mutual belief and understanding between the 2 states.

The chief minister mentioned the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam “can’t be resolved overnight or at one time” however measures must be taken to search out options to the issues step-by-step.

Assam ministers mentioned they’ve sturdy religion in Mr Zoramthanga, who has huge political expertise.

They assured Mr Zoramthanga that the Assam authorities would take steps to resolve the border dispute in such a fashion, which is appropriate to the individuals of each states.

A ministerial-level dialogue was held on Tuesday in Aizawl throughout which each the states agreed to take care of peace and forestall any untoward incident alongside the border.

The two states signed a joint assertion, by which they proposed to carry conferences of deputy commissioners of bordering districts at the least as soon as in two months.

Both states additionally agreed that financial actions, together with farming, which have been practised by the individuals on both facet of the borders shouldn’t be disturbed.

The two delegations additionally agreed to carry the subsequent spherical of ministerial-level talks at Guwahati in October.

Three Mizoram’s districts- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit- share a 164.6-km lengthy boundary with Assam’s Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar districts.

The border dispute between the 2 states is a long-standing problem, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations- 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram accepted the demarcation beneath the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers huge stretches of space, now falling beneath Assam, as its precise boundary.

The Assam authorities, nevertheless, mentioned the demarcation made beneath the 1933 notification was its structure boundary.

At least six policemen and a civilian from Assam died final 12 months and round 60 individuals had been injured in a conflict that came about at a disputed space close to the border between the 2 states.

