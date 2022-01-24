Assam, Nagaland Ready To Settle State Border Dispute Out Of Court

Assam and Nagaland have a protracted operating state border dispute (File)

Guwahati:

In a major improvement, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the present day stated Assam and Nagaland are prepared for out-of-court settlement of their many years previous state border dispute. Both the states have agreed to share royalty from petroleum from the disputed space. Mr Rio met along with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati in the present day on Sunday.

The Assam authorities had filed a case within the Supreme Court in 1988 for resolving the border dispute.

Mr Rio stated a delegation from Assam and Nagaland will meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in early February and focus on the way in which ahead.

After Mr Rio, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Naga People’s Front, or NPF, legislature get together chief TR Zeilang met with Mr Sarma on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu additionally met with Mr Sarma in Guwahati in the present day.

The Nagaland meeting’s choose committee to look at the border concern held a gathering.

“We had gone to Guwahati and had fruitful discussions on the border issue with Sarma. Nagaland and Assam had jointly taken up the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah on December 23, 2020,” Mr Rio instructed reporters in Kohima.

“Both the state governments are in favour of an out-of-court settlement, and maybe our teams will meet Shah in the first part of February to discuss and formulate how to go about it. The disputed sites are divided into four sectors,” Mr Rio.

“Issue of royalty sharing along the disputed areas was also discussed and it is taking shape. Earlier team from both the states along with the Chief Secretary met Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed sharing of royalty of petroleum and natural gas along the disputed sites. If we resolve the border dispute and the issue of royalty, it will be good for both sides as we are going to remain neighbours,” Mr Rio stated.

The CRPF have been stationed alongside the contentious space on the Assam-Nagaland border since 1971. The centre arrange the KVK Sundaram Commission to settle the border dispute. The Sundaram Commission ready a report however Nagaland didn’t settle for the suggestions.