Assam police claims sharp decline in pending criminal cases in 11 months

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Saturday stated it has been capable of considerably deliver down pendency of legal circumstances within the final 11 months.

In an announcement issued forward of first anniversary of the brand new Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition authorities beneath Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 10, the state police stated the pendency of circumstances in Assam, which have been 1,09,081 on the finish of May, 2021 has now been decreased to 83,947 on the finish of April, 2022.

“The average crime rate per 100,000 population was 384 during last year, has now come down to 222 this year. The average monthly registration of cases, which was around 11,103 during last year, have now come down to 6,247 this year. Disposal of cases in the first quarter of 2022 is 28,400 as against 24,159 in the first quarter of 2021,” the assertion stated.

It added that since May final 12 months, police have registered 2,834 circumstances beneath NDPS Act, arrested greater than 4,838 drug traffickers and seized medication price greater than ₹548.53 crore.

In the previous 11 months, police registered 141 circumstances of human trafficking, arrested greater than 104 human traffickers and rescued round 250 individuals. In the identical interval, 163 circumstances of smuggling of betel nut from Myanmar have been registered, 182 individuals arrested and 146 autos seized.

“In the last one year, Assam Police registered more than 1,100 cases of cattle smuggling, arrested 992 smugglers, rescued more than 9454 cattle and seized 417 vehicles,” it stated.