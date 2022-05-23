Assam’s Nagaon Worst-Hit District With 3.46 Lakh People Affected By Flood

Assam flood: Nearly 3.46 lakh folks have been affected alone in Nagaon district. (File)

Morigaon (Assam):

As the flood scenario continues to stay grim in central Assam, Nagaon has grow to be the worst-hit district within the state with practically 3.46 lakh folks affected by the deluge.

According to the studies of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, practically 3.46 lakh folks have been affected alone in Nagaon district adopted by 2.29 lakh in Cachar district, 58,393 in Hojai, 28,001 in Darrang district, 38,538 in Morigaon district, and 16,382 in Karimganj district.

Nearly 10-12,000 folks stay affected in Dharamtul, and Ahatguri districts.

Six individuals together with two youngsters on Sunday died after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar, Hojai, and Nagaon districts and the loss of life depend in floods and landslides rose to 24.

As per the report, 95,473.51 hectares of agricultural land and a pair of,095 villages are nonetheless underneath water.

A complete of 91,518 flood-affected persons are at present lodged in 269 aid camps arrange by the district administration.

The administration of flood-hit districts additionally arrange 152 aid distribution facilities.

A complete of 26,236 stranded individuals have been rescued with the assistance of the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and volunteers.

Some flood-affected folks alleged that they did not get any aid supplies from the district administration and they’re nonetheless taking shelter on roads, and embankments for the final 4-5 days.

As many as 185 villages of the district are at present underwater and many individuals have grow to be homeless after floodwaters entered their properties.

