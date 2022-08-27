World
Assange case raises media freedom concerns: UN rights chief – Times of India
GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet stated Saturday that the potential extradition and prosecution of Julian Assange raised considerations for media freedom and will have a “chilling effect” on investigative journalism.
Assange, who has been held in a high-security London jail since 2019, has filed an attraction towards his extradition from Britain to the United States.
The Australian is needed to face trial for allegedly violating the US Espionage Act by publishing labeled US army and diplomatic recordsdata in 2010, associated to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The 51-year-old may face a long time in jail if discovered responsible, however supporters painting him as a martyr to press freedom after he was taken into British custody following practically seven years inside Ecuador’s embassy in London.
“I’m conscious of well being points which Assange has suffered throughout his time in detention, and stay involved for his bodily and psychological well-being,” Bachelet stated in a press release after assembly with the WikiLeaks founder’s spouse and attorneys on Thursday.
“The potential extradition and prosecution of Assange raises concerns relating to media freedom and a possible chilling effect on investigative journalism and on the activities of whistle-blowers.
“In these circumstances, I wish to emphasise the significance of guaranteeing respect of Assange’s human rights, specifically the proper to a good trial and due course of ensures on this case.
“My office will continue to closely follow Mr. Assange’s case.”
Bachelet’s time period because the United Nations excessive commissioner for human rights finishes on Wednesday, after 4 years within the put up.
The former Chilean president’s successor has not but been appointed.
The US-based Assange Defense Committee coalition combating to free the previous laptop hacker stated the authorized battle over his extradition was heating up on a number of fronts.
“Assange’s attorneys stressed the legal and human rights implications of the case, while Stella Assange updated Bachelet on the impact years of confinement have had on Julian’s health and family,” the assertion stated.
The Assange case has grow to be a trigger celebre for media freedom and his supporters accuse Washington of attempting to muzzle reporting of professional safety considerations.
