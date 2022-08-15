Assange lawyers sue Mike Pompeo for spying on the Wikileaks founder and his visitors in London

Assange’s attorneys argue that greater than 100 US residents, together with journalists who visited Assange throughout his years within the embassy, had their constitutional rights violated.

Presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo and the CIA are being sued for covertly monitoring the WikiLeaks founder and his guests. Credit:

“It’s very outrageous conduct,” Richard Roth, whose agency Roth Law Firm is representing the group that introduced the lawsuit which was filed within the United States southern district of New York’s District Court.

The plaintiffs are US attorneys Margaret Ratner Kunstler, Deborah Hrbek, German-based US journalist John Goetz and the UK-based American journalist Charles Glass.

Roth stated the swimsuit was being introduced towards the CIA, Pompeo, Undercover Global and its boss David Morales beneath the fourth modification which he stated utilized to US residents no matter which nation they had been in at the moment.