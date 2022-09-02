Assassination attempt on Argentina’s vice president fails after gun doesn’t fire

Buenos Aires: A person tried to kill Argentina’s politically highly effective Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner exterior her dwelling, however the handgun misfired, the nation’s president stated.

The man was shortly overpowered by her safety officers within the incident on Friday (AEST),officers stated.

The assault underscores rising political pressure in Argentina and across the area that has put politicians on edge from Colombia to Brazil.

This nonetheless picture taken from a video offered by Television Publica Argentina exhibits a person pointing a gun at Argentina´s Vice President Cristina Kirchner Credit:AP

“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun … did not fire,” President Alberto Fernandez (no relation) stated in a televised tackle.