Assassination attempt on Argentina’s vice president fails after gun doesn’t fire
Buenos Aires: A person tried to kill Argentina’s politically highly effective Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner exterior her dwelling, however the handgun misfired, the nation’s president stated.
The man was shortly overpowered by her safety officers within the incident on Friday (AEST),officers stated.
The assault underscores rising political pressure in Argentina and across the area that has put politicians on edge from Colombia to Brazil.
“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun … did not fire,” President Alberto Fernandez (no relation) stated in a televised tackle.
The president stated the gun had been loaded with 5 bullets.
“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” he stated.
Kirchner is on trial on corruption fees and lots of of supporters had gathered exterior her Buenos Aires dwelling when the assault passed off.
Video footage confirmed a person holding a pistol inches from her head as she greeted supporters.