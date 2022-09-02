Australia

Assassination attempt on Argentina’s vice president fails after gun doesn’t fire

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
26 1 minute read


Buenos Aires: A person tried to kill Argentina’s politically highly effective Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner exterior her dwelling, however the handgun misfired, the nation’s president stated.

The man was shortly overpowered by her safety officers within the incident on Friday (AEST),officers stated.

The assault underscores rising political pressure in Argentina and across the area that has put politicians on edge from Colombia to Brazil.

This nonetheless picture taken from a video offered by Television Publica Argentina exhibits a person pointing a gun at Argentina´s Vice President Cristina KirchnerCredit:AP

“A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger. Cristina is still alive because, for some reason yet to be confirmed, the gun … did not fire,” President Alberto Fernandez (no relation) stated in a televised tackle.

The president stated the gun had been loaded with 5 bullets.

“This is the most serious event we have gone through since Argentina returned to democracy,” he stated.

Kirchner is on trial on corruption fees and lots of of supporters had gathered exterior her Buenos Aires dwelling when the assault passed off.

Video footage confirmed a person holding a pistol inches from her head as she greeted supporters.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button