Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Review

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök is simply one other enlargement pack, or is it? We’ll get to that in a bit. At first look, it does appear to be only a plain, boring enlargement pack however when you begin taking part in the sport — sorry, enlargement — you realise you are really Havi-ng enjoyable. Dawn of Ragnarök is the third enlargement for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and granted I have never performed the bottom sport, the enlargement sort of did not appear that attractive to me at first, till it did.

Dawn of Ragnarök is basically a narrative a couple of father — Havi, or Odin — making an attempt to rescue one in every of his sons, Baldr, from the clutches of the vile Surtr, the chief of the fireplace demons. Sounds like a cliche, proper? Thankfully, solely this little bit of the brand new DLC’s story felt uninspiring. The remainder of the enlargement pack appears quintessentially Assassin’s Creed Valhalla however that is sort of apparent.

I’m not going to speak in regards to the storyline of Dawn of Ragnarök since many have already lined it of their critiques. What I’m right here to speak about is, are you able to play the sport with no prior expertise of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? A brief reply could be: Yes, you may. For the longer model, learn on. To be sincere, there would not be some extent to introduce a DLC if new gamers cannot get pleasure from it.

As I discussed earlier, I have never performed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla earlier than this, so I considered providing a perspective of somebody who hasn’t performed the bottom sport and determined to dive proper into the DLC. Ubisoft advises that this enlargement pack is for gamers who’ve considerably accomplished the unique story, however fret not, newbies like me can nonetheless benefit from the enlargement pack.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök assessment — Story

Dawn of Ragnarök begins with quite a lot of forwards and backwards between Havi and Frigg whereas they’re making an attempt to find and rescue their son Baldr. There’s quite a lot of strolling and speaking, and I need to admit that the non-player characters (NPCs) within the sport do must get a turbo mode as a result of they’re extraordinarily sluggish. Many occasions I discovered myself to be approach forward of the NPCs and in the end needed to flip again as a result of the sport could not course of me being faster.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök has dwarves residing in caves

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

However, issues choose up as you might be rapidly greeted with a boss combat. After killing some Muspels, Havi and Frigg attain the palace the place Surtr has captured Baldr. In order to free his son, Havi has to combat Surtr. Do be aware that if you happen to’re not used to taking part in Assassin’s Creed or basically usually are not good at fight video games, combating Surtr would possibly make you rage stop greater than as soon as.

According to my Xbox app, I’ve performed the sport for shut to twenty hours — I do know it is almost not sufficient, however bear with me — and virtually half of it went in making an attempt to kill Surtr. I initially thought that combating within the Vikingr (default) setting may give me perspective of the sport. And I used to be partially appropriate, because it solely gave me perspective of how I want to enhance my one-on-one fight abilities.

Once you cross the primary boss combat, you are left to fend for your self and discover your son Baldr as Surtr kills Frigg after the combat. Havi roams round Svarfenheim making an attempt to finish quests and collect wealth. It actually feels a bit humorous that as the largest god in Norse mythology, Havi must go across the total map looting his enemies together with random pots and chests.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök assessment — Gameplay, new powers

Dawn of Ragnarök offers Havi a Hugr-Rip bracer that permits gamers to extract energy from the fallen foes. Oh, you may as well remodel right into a raven and zip across the map seamlessly, which was fairly memorable. The solely caveat is that you’ll solely have 30 seconds earlier than you’ll remodel again, which additionally supplied a enjoyable problem in making an attempt to see how far you may attain as a raven earlier than time runs out.

Alternatively, you may as well extract a Muspel’s energy and quickly grow to be a fireplace demon your self. It sort of works while you’re too lazy to kill the Muspels and might simply roam round incognito to succeed in your vacation spot. Ubisoft has additionally hidden necessary objects like keys, chests, and different loot objects close to lava so the Muspel energy really is useful right here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök has a wide range of enemies

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Another energy means that you can quickly resurrect lifeless enemies and having them combat alongside you. Honestly, this looks like the worst energy to have, since you may’t use this on the bosses. I did not discover it notably helpful since by the point I downed sufficient enemies to make use of this energy, I had virtually killed everybody else round me. That one time I did use it, the Muspel on my workforce was simply so confused about who to combat, it made zero sense to the ability.

Between all these powers of the Hugr-Rip, the Muspel fireplace demon energy was continuously in my arsenal as actually, you may’t play the sport with out it. Dawn of Ragnarök additionally offers you adequate probabilities to achieve these powers once more as you are taking out extra enemies. The Hugr-Rip is designed in such a approach that gamers can solely retailer two powers directly. So, gamers might want to kill the respective enemy — the one which carries the mentioned energy — so as to achieve it, however must exchange the one of many two already saved.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök assessment — Final verdict

Dawn of Ragnarök is extra than simply one other enlargement pack. Many would argue, and rightfully so, that you simply do must at the least play the bottom sport earlier than diving in to it, however I disagree. I barely performed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and right here I’m telling you, it is not required.

The map is comparatively big for an enlargement — I’ve but to find the entire of it with my 20 hours of gameplay — and there are such a lot of aspect quests that it feels it may be its personal sport. I hardly ever felt that I ought to have performed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla because it saved me engrossed within the story. Yes, I agree that gamers beginning their Valhalla journey may have some coaching to get a cling of the controls, and for that specific purpose I really feel Dawn of Ragnarök deserved its personal title.

Pros

Expansive Map

Using Hugr-Rip powers

Cons

Boss fights might be tough

Storing Hugr-Rip powers

Existing as an enlargement pack and never a separate title

Rating (out of 10): 7