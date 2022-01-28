Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim Quits Party Congress

“Congress is a closed chapter for me here on,” CM Ibrahim stated.

Senior Congress chief and former Union Minister CM Ibrahim stop the get together on Thursday upset over not being made the chief of opposition within the Karnataka Legislative Council, a submit he had been eyeing for a very long time. “Congress ignored me,” Mr Ibrahim stated including that he would announce his subsequent political transfer quickly.

“I’m happy that the AICC President Sonia Gandhi has relieved me from the burden that was on me, I am now free to take my decision. I will soon speak to my well-wishers in the state and announce my next move.” Mr Ibrahim stated. “Congress is a closed chapter for me here on,” he added.

Today is the final day of submitting nominations in Goa and a number of other candidates are anticipated to file their nominations for election to be held on 14th February. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate Amit Palekar can be going to file his nomination for the Santa Cruz meeting seat at this time.

Five states, together with Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, are set for polls subsequent month, beginning February 10. Voting in Goa will happen place on 14th February.

Here are the Live Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

