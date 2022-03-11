Assessment of applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for EU membership to be presented to EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

Trend:

The Council of the EU instructed the European Commission to

current an evaluation of the purposes of Ukraine, Georgia and

Moldova for EU membership, acknowledged within the assertion of the heads of

state and authorities of the European Union adopted on the premise of

the outcomes of the primary day of the casual EU summit in

Versailles, Trend stories citing TASS.

The assertion notes that the EU will proceed to strengthen ties

with Ukraine, which “belongs to the European family”.

It can be emphasised that the EU will proceed to offer

political, monetary, materials and humanitarian help to

Ukraine.