Assessment of applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for EU membership to be presented to EU
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11
Trend:
The Council of the EU instructed the European Commission to
current an evaluation of the purposes of Ukraine, Georgia and
Moldova for EU membership, acknowledged within the assertion of the heads of
state and authorities of the European Union adopted on the premise of
the outcomes of the primary day of the casual EU summit in
Versailles, Trend stories citing TASS.
The assertion notes that the EU will proceed to strengthen ties
with Ukraine, which “belongs to the European family”.
It can be emphasised that the EU will proceed to offer
political, monetary, materials and humanitarian help to
Ukraine.