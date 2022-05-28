Assistant Commissioner of Police charged with misconduct over tint bligh

News

Nazrudeen Pragg. File photograph/Shane Superville

The head of one of many premier intelligence companies of the police service has been charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public workplace after he allegedly claimed two individuals have been employed by the police as intelligence officers and really helpful that they’ll tint their non-public autos past authorized specs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg, 59, of Preysal, Couva, who was final assigned to the Central Intelligence Bureau, was granted $200,000 bail by a justice of the peace on Friday after he was charged by officers assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau.

According to the police launch, issued shortly earlier than midnight on Friday, Pragg is accused of “knowingly entering false and misleading information” on a kind issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport to suggest a civilian and a soldier to be exempt from the authorized tint legal guidelines.

Pragg is scheduled to seem earlier than a Port of Spain Justice of the Peace on June 30.

Officers led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin consulted Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Friday after they gathered proof on two complaints accusing Pragg of misconduct. The report was made on May 20 and Pragg was arrested 5 days later.

Between August 16 and 17, 2021, Pragg who was then assigned as head of the Specialised Support allegedly made the false suggestions. Under the regulation, the Transport Commissioner can exempt somebody from complying with the tint legal guidelines primarily based on a suggestion from a senior police officer.