Europe
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head
of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with overseas bloggers and
vacationers who visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Hikmat
Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend studies.
“Very happy to satisfy with Nomadmania vacationers and bloggers
group who visited the all liberated territories inside 3 days lengthy
intense schedule. We talked about post-conflict developments within the
South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s agenda of peace and prospects of
normalization with Armenia,” Hajiyev said.