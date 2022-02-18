Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head

of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential

Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with overseas bloggers and

vacationers who visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Hikmat

Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend studies.

“Very happy to satisfy with Nomadmania vacationers and bloggers

group who visited the all liberated territories inside 3 days lengthy

intense schedule. We talked about post-conflict developments within the

South Caucasus, Azerbaijan’s agenda of peace and prospects of

normalization with Armenia,” Hajiyev said.